William Shatner wants to appear in Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek

William Shatner wants to appear in Quentin Tarantino's possible Star Trek movie.

The 56-year-old director is rumoured to be helming a new film in the sci-fi franchise, with reports claiming that studio Paramount had assembled a team of writers to work on a screenplay.

Tarantino later confirmed that "a script exists" for the project, and when asked if his Star Trek movie would include profanities, Tarantino replied with an emphatic: "Oh yeah! It's an R-rated movie. If I do it, it'll be R-rated."

While Tarantino has said he wants Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto to reprise their roles of Captain James T. Kirk and Spock from the recent film trilogy, Shatner - who originally played Kirk in the iconic TV series - would jump at the chance to return to the character for the Oscar winner.

"Quentin Tarantino said something in the paper that somebody said to me, that he loved me. And Quentin, I love you. If you're going to do Star Trek 50 years later, a few pounds heavier, come on. Not a problem!" the 88-year-old joked to Reuters.

However, he did acknowledge that his age may affect what he would be able to do in the movie.

"Well, I'd like to do it. Whether I'd be up for it, I don't know," Shatner added.

Tarantino previously gushed about the veteran actor's portrayal of Captain Kirk, calling it "one of the greatest performances in the history" of TV.

"I love William Shatner on Star Trek. I love his performance as James T. Kirk. That is my connection. That is my umbilical cord. It's why I like Star Trek more than Star Wars, because William Shatner's not in Star Wars. I think it's one of the greatest performances in the history of episodic television," he told Deadline.