Taika Waititi personally convinced Natalie Portman to return for Thor 4

Taika Waititi personally convinced Natalie Portman to reprise her role as Jane Foster for Thor 4.

The fourth movie in the saga, starring Chris Hemsworth as the Norse god of thunder, was officially announced earlier this month, with the director confirming he would be returning following his huge success with 2017's Thor: Ragnarok and Portman to be taking on the mantle of Thor and wielding the hammer Mjolnir in the film, entitled Thor: Love and Thunder.

When asked how they managed to convince the Oscar winner to return to Marvel, after she last appeared in Thor: The Dark World back in 2013, Marvel boss Kevin Feige has now confessed it was all down to Waititi, who was in discussions to direct Thor 4 while making Thor: Ragnarok.

"I think when he agreed to come back and do another Thor, he was like, 'How do we...?' This is a very big movie that'll be folding in a lot of elements. That is a huge important part of it. He pitched it to us, and we were totally in. We loved it," he told CNN. "We'd been in touch with Natalie. She's part of the MCU family and we put she and Taika together. It took one meeting and she agreed to do it."

According to editors at CinemaBlend, the New Zealand-born filmmaker convinced Portman with just one brief meeting and had her signed up as soon as he pitched his idea.

Her character Foster was written out of the subsequent Marvel movies after her turn in the Thor: The Dark World, and she also did not appear in any of the four Avengers movies, with her absence blamed on the physicist breaking up with the hunky Norse god.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to be released in 2021.