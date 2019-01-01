Nicole Kidman's daughters land voice roles in The Angry Birds Movie 2

Nicole Kidman's two daughters have landed voice-acting roles in The Angry Birds Movie 2.

The Oscar-winning actress shares Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, eight, with her husband Keith Urban, and in the lead-up to the release of the new animated film in early August, bosses at Sony Pictures have announced that the pair voice baby birds Beatrice and Lily, known as hatchlings.

"The hatchlings are the baby birds that have stolen everyone's hearts and have no intention of giving them back and can be seen in action in a sneak peek clip from the film," a studio representative stated.

In addition, The Florida Project's Brooklynn Prince, Viola Davis's seven-year-old daughter Genesis Tennon, and Gal Gadot's daughter Alma Varsano, also seven, voice three hatchlings.

The girls take on the parts of Zoe, Vivi and Sam Sam, respectively, with their characters embarking on their own epic story in the upcoming flick.

"Their role-playing-game-gone-wrong launches them on an adorable adventure that will charm and delight the world. No hatchling is too small to dream big!" they added.

Sunday and Faith recently made their TV debuts with appearances in two episodes of the second season of Big Little Lies, playing classmates of Nicole's onscreen sons.

"There's something wonderful about bringing your children to work and them seeing what you do and them being a part of it," the 52-year-old said in an interview with Good Morning America in June.

The Moulin Rouge! star also has two adopted children, Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Directed by Thurop Van Orman, The Angry Birds Movie 2 also features the voices of Josh Gad, Bill Hader, Peter Dinklage, Leslie Jones, Awkwafina, Danny McBride, Rachel Bloom, Sterling K. Brown, JoJo Siwa, and Dove Cameron.