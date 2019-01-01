Lori Loughlin's daughters break social media silence following college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin's daughters returned to social media on Sunday to celebrate the actress's 55th birthday.

Bella, 20, and 19-year-old Olivia both quit social media after the Fuller House star and her husband, fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested in March and charged with conspiracy to commit fraud for allegedly paying $500,000 (£381,750) to a fake charity to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as part of the school's crew team - even though neither of them participated in the sport.

Bella hasn't posted anything on Instagram since news of the cheating scandal hit, but broke her silence to wish Lori happy birthday, sharing a sweet snap of the pair on her Instagram page and writing: "happy birthday mama. I love you."

Olivia did not post anything on her personal account, however, she did comment on Bella's post, adding "my people," with a red heart emoji.

In April, Lori and Mossimo both rejected a plea deal, which included an additional charge of money laundering, that required both to spend two years in prison, and formally submitted not guilty pleas in a Boston court.

If convicted, the actress and her husband, 55, face up to 20 years in prison for each charge.

The case is ongoing.