Bow Wow comes under fire after body-shaming Wendy Williams

Bow Wow is facing backlash online after body-shaming Wendy Williams on Twitter.

The pair became embroiled in a feud last week when Williams called out the Let Me Hold You star on the Hot Topics segment of her U.S. talk show The Wendy Williams Show.

During the feature, the 55-year-old slammed the rapper for being "distasteful", when he changed the lyric of his song Like U, which he originally recorded with ex-girlfriend Ciara, to say: "I had this b**ch first. You know that right?"

Following the comments, the 32-year-old - real name Shad Moss - retaliated by posting a snap of Williams in a bikini on Twitter, writing in the caption: "They say its a hot girl summer." He ended the post with laughing and sick face emojis, as well as a hazard sign.

However, fans were quick to jump to Williams' defence, with one writing, "You need to put 'Lil' back in front of your name because clearly, you're still a child," referring to his former moniker Lil' Bow Wow.

"You literally have a daughter... body shaming aint the move,' another wrote, while singer Ari Lennox posted, "You’re disgusting."

Other users hurled abuse back at the star, poking fun at his height and referencing an incident where he allegedly photoshopped abs onto a shirtless picture.

One user who did lend their support to the star, however, was fellow rapper 50 Cent, who shared the snap on his Instagram page, after telling HollywoodLife.com of Williams: "She said things about me consistently over the years... I don't like her."