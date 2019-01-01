Johnny Depp's employee files deposition accusing Amber Heard of violent attack

The woman who runs Johnny Depp's private island in the Bahamas has come forward as a supportive witness in the actor's $50 million (£41 million) lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Tara Roberts, who has been employed as the Pirates of the Caribbean star's estate manager on his island Little Halls Pond Cay since 2008, has filed a deposition on Johnny's behalf claiming she was present when Heard attacked him in December, 2015.

"While I could not hear what caused the fight, Amber repeatedly berated him with increasing ferocity," she recalls in court documents obtained by The Blast. "She was insulting him, calling him names, and in the middle of this onslaught I heard her say specifically 'your career is over, no one is going to hire you, you're washed up... you will die a lonely man', and also screaming things that were incomprehensible."

Roberts added she never saw Johnny hit Amber or physically react to the attack, which became physical.

"Amber's screaming and berating rose to a fever pitch, and Johnny continued to yell 'go away' and 'leave me alone'." Tara recalls. "I saw Amber lunge at Johnny, clawing, tugging and aggressively pulling on him. He continued to stand there yelling at her to stop and leave him alone."

Roberts claims she physically stepped in between the pair at one point, claiming she saw Johnny "now had a red, swelling gash on the bridge of his nose".

"Amber, Johnny then told me, had thrown a quart-sized can of lacquer thinner into Johnny's face, causing the gash," the estate manager explains. "The next morning, the bushes around their house were filled with art supplies that had been thrown, including paintbrushes, paint tubes, and the deck was stained with the thinner ... Amber had also removed her wedding ring and thrown it and had asked for help finding it as they were leaving that afternoon. It was found and returned to her."

Johnny sued Amber for defamation after she referred to herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in a Washington Post article last year (18), insisting he had never laid his hands on her.