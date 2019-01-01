Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon dismiss rumours of drama on Big Little Lies set

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon have denied rumours there was trouble behind the scenes of Big Little Lies season two.

Reports surfaced earlier this month (Jul19) claiming director Andrea Arnold, who led the second season of the drama, was stripped of creative control during production by original director Jean-Marc Vallee, who was behind the first season of the Emmy winning hit.

According to IndieWire, Arnold was left "devastated" by the experience with Vallee, who had remained connected to the series as executive producer, however, HBO executive Casey Bloys quickly shot down the allegations, insisting the rumours were "false."

“As anybody who works in television knows, the director typically does not have final creative control," he said. "So the idea that creative control was taken from the director, it’s just a false premise.”

Now Kidman and Witherspoon are standing behind the statement made by Bloys, insisting there is no truth to the story.

"He said it beautifully," Kidman said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly of Bloys' response. "That’s why we had Casey handle it. Obviously, he’s the head of HBO. He really said it beautifully."

"In our minds, there is no controversy," Witherspoon added. "We just love the show. We had such a great time doing it. There was a lot of misinformation and no credited sources on any of the information. This was an incredibly collaborative process for all of us and the idea that anyone was mistreated and not communicated with is completely not true.

"I was glad that Casey spoke so clearly about that and we are thrilled with the collaboration that yielded this season. It could have never been this show had it not been with these particular artists collaborating on this particular material."