NEWS Martin Scorsese's star-studded mob movie to open New York Film Festival Newsdesk Share with :







Martin Scorsese's new highly anticipated gangster epic The Irishman will open the New York Film Festival.



The filmmaker's latest release, which stars his frequent collaborator Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, will debut in his home city as part of the annual event's Opening Night selection in September (19).



“It’s an incredible honor that The Irishman has been selected as the Opening Night of the New York Film Festival,” said Scorsese in a statement. “ I greatly admire the bold and visionary selections that the festival presents to audiences year after year. The festival is critical to bringing awareness to cinema from around the world. I am grateful to have the opportunity to premiere my new picture in New York alongside my wonderful cast and crew.”



The film, which is based on Charles Brandt’s book I Heard You Paint Houses, marks the fourth time De Niro and Pacino have appeared on-screen together and the ninth time De Niro has teamed with Scorsese. The Irishman marks the first collaboration between Pacino and the Goodfellas director.



Developed by bosses at Netflix, a release date for the crime drama has not yet been set.



The 57th New York Film Festival will be held from 27 September to 13 October (19).