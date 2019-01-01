NEWS Ghost Adventures star adds Sharon Tate's wedding dress to Haunted Museum Newsdesk Share with :







Ghost Adventures host Zak Bagans has added Sharon Tate's wedding dress to his Haunted Museum in Las Vegas.



Bagans purchased the item, which the late actress wore during her wedding to Roman Polanski in 1968, for $56,000 (£45,000) at an auction back in November (18). Tate was among those whose death was ordered by cult leader Charles Manson in 1969, and her wedding outfit will now be part of the TV personality's Manson exhibit.



The Haunted Museum already features an eerie collection of items related to the infamous criminal.



Tate's dress is not the only shocking purchase made by Bagans recently - earlier this month (Jul19), he reportedly purchased the family home of Manson Family victims Leno and Rosemary LaBianca, who were killed a day after Tate and four others were found dead in her Hollywood mansion.



"I have absolute sadness and hurt for the victims," he tells TMZ. "I am intrigued by the paranormal side of these events and what people still experience at these sites. Manson was a monster and I do continue to investigate his evil mind and his followers."



Tate's story has garnered renewed interest as the 50th anniversary of her death approaches. Tate also features in Quentin Tarantino's latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, portrayed by Margot Robbie.