Lin-Manuel Miranda to celebrate Rita Moreno with new documentary

Lin-Manuel Miranda has joined forces with veteran TV producer Norman Lear for a new documentary celebrating the life and work of Rita Moreno.



The Hamilton star has partnered with Lear on Rita Moreno: The Girl Who Decided to Go For It, which will highlight the West Side Story actress' groundbreaking 70-year career.



Set to debut in 2020 on U.S. network PBS as part of the channel's American Masters series, the film features interviews with Moreno, Lear, Miranda, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Morgan Freeman, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Longoria and Chita Rivera.



“How I wish my Puerto Rican mother were alive to see this: her child’s story being celebrated by the likes of American Masters,” said Moreno in a statement. “It is not something she or I could ever have imagined. I’m astonished. I’m humbled.”



Miranda also shared his excitement for the project, which will shed light on Moreno's journey from poverty to becoming the first Latina actress to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.



“Rita is La Reina. Punto. Full stop,” Miranda shared. “Her life, talent and career is a masterclass in the American dream. It is about time that she takes her rightful place amongst her peers on American Masters.”



The news comes as Moreno is set to appear in Steven Spielberg's forthcoming remake of West Side Story.