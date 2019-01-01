Luca Guadagnino in talks to direct Lord of the Flies adaptation

Luca Guadagnino is in talks to direct a new screen adaptation of William Golding's classic novel Lord of the Flies.

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker is in negotiations to direct Warner Bros.' latest adaptation of the 1954 novel, which follows a group of young male boarding school students that end up stranded on an island and devolve into savages.

According to editors at Variety, the Call Me by Your Name director is also in talks to serve as producer with his producing partner Marco Morabito, while Known Universe, the production company founded by Lindsey Beer, Nicole Perlman and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, is negotiations to executive produce.

The project has been in development at the film studio since 2017, when it reacquired the rights to Golding's novel. That year, it was announced that Scott McGehee and David Siegel would write and direct a gender-bending version of the tale, with the boys being replaced by girls.

Insiders have told Variety that the plan has been scrapped and it will follow schoolboys like the source material, as Guadagnino and his producers reportedly wish to make a movie "that stays true to the text but with a contemporary, ultra-kinetic feel."

It is not known when the Italian filmmaker will begin work on the production, as he has many other projects in the pipeline. The Suspiria helmer is currently in pre-production on the HBO miniseries We Are Who We Are, attached to direct Blood on the Tracks, based on Bob Dylan's 1975 album of the same name, and is also working on a sequel to Call Me by Your Name.

Lord of the Flies has previously been adapted for the screen by Peter Brook in 1963 and Harry Hook in 1990.