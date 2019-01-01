Taryn Manning blames hacker after sparking concern with disturbing messages

Orange Is the New Black star Taryn Manning has insisted her Instagram account was "hacked", after sparking concern with several disturbing messages.

The actress, who plays Tiffany 'Pennsatucky' Doggett in the hit Netflix series, first drew attention to herself last week when she explained why she wouldn't be attending the premiere of the seventh and final season of the show due to "uncontrollable circumstances".

"When someone is crying for help from someone who is after your life and soul. Please listen. No one deserves to have another person single handedly ruin their life to the point they are paralysed and never leave in fear. I tried to tell everyone. No one cared," Manning appeared to have written alongside a picture of herself with her co-stars.

She continued by stating that her posts were for "anyone who feels alone, terrorised by cyber criminals, cyber bullying, criminals with the intent to cause others distress and isolate them from life, for people who have lost everything due to another humans mental illness and smear campaigns."

When fans started commenting on the tone of her message, she insisted that she's "not suicidal" but "making a point how no one cares when you're down."

Following the controversy, Manning returned to Instagram to tell fans that she had not written the posts herself, but had been the victim of a hacker.

"My account was so epically hacked," she wrote on Sunday night. "I am back in and I am sorry."