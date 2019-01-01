Courteney Cox and Orlando Bloom reach out to Jennifer Aniston after dog's death

Courteney Cox and Orlando Bloom are among the stars who have reached out to Jennifer Aniston following the death of her beloved dog Dolly.

The Friends actress reunited with ex-husband Justin Theroux to spend their final moments with the rescue pet, which were detailed in a series of images posted to The Leftovers star's Instagram account on Sunday. And taking to the comments section of the post, Jennifer's close friend Courteney sent a special tribute to Dolly.

“We love you dolly,” the Cougar Town star wrote.

Orlando Bloom also chimed in, writing, “Rip beauty,” while model Martha Hunt added, “Sending you love.”

The pair were joined by family members as they took part in a spiritual ceremony to give their white German Shepherd, which was wrapped in a cosy blanket scattered with flowers, a dignified send-off.

"Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle... our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield. She was surrounded by her entire family," Theroux wrote in the emotional post. "'The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful... is the dog— faithful and true, even in death' -George Vest. Rest In Peace Dolly.'"

Dolly, who the star named after country legend Dolly Parton, was adopted in 2006 by the Horrible Bosses actress, and in March last year, she and Theroux reached an agreement to share custody of her and their three other dogs, which include terrier Clyde and pit bull mix Sophie.

The former couple separated in 2017 after two years of marriage.