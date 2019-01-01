Colin Jost was 'scared of marriage' before Scarlett Johansson engagement

Scarlett Johansson's fiance Colin Jost has admitted he was "scared of marriage" before proposing to the actress.

The Saturday Night Live co-head writer popped the question to Avengers: Endgame star Scarlett in May - nearly two years after the pair first made their public debut as a couple.

But prior to meeting Scarlett, Colin had never thought of himself as the marrying type.

“I’m getting married, and it’s such a crazy thing,” he told the New York Post's gossip column Page Six. "I was so scared of marriage for so long because every time I talked to someone who just got married, or was about to get married, is like, ‘Oh my God, you got to do it... What could go wrong?’ Then you talk to someone who’s been married for five years, and they’re like, ‘Don’t rush into it... you have your whole life ahead of you. Don’t have kids. They’re the worst.’"

Back in 2017, Colin gushed about his "wonderful" new girlfriend to Entertainment Tonight, calling her "pretty cool" and "pretty awesome".

"The first time she hosted (SNL) was the first year I was a writer on the show," he added. "So, we've kind of known each other since then... she's the best... I'm very happy. I feel very lucky."

While the marriage will be the first for Colin, it will be Scarlett's third trip down the aisle - she was married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 until 2010, and Romain Dauriac, with whom she shares four-year-old daughter Rose, from 2014 to 2017.