Melissa McCarthy pokes fun at rumours she'll play Ursula in The Little Mermaid

Melissa McCarthy has poked fun at rumours suggesting she'll play Ursula in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

It was reported back in June that the Bridesmaids actress was in talks to star as the villainous sea witch in the upcoming film, and during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, she hilariously teased fans over the speculation.

"I read that you are going to be a part of the live-action remake of Little Mermaid," host Kimmel began, before McCarthy interrupted and jokingly asked: "What's that?"

She then quipped, "I hadn't heard about that. It seems like it will be an awfully fun thing to do. I'd love if Disney gave me a little ringy ding ding... We'll see. If it did happen, it would be very wonderful."

McCarthy then went on to explain that the role of Ursula would be perfect for her, as she watched the 1989 Disney animated classic "every single night for about a year-and-a-half" when she worked as a babysitter in her youth.

"I know it to my core and I weirdly still love it," the 48-year-old said, before adding that her daughters Vivian, 12, and Georgette, nine, would probably advise her not to embarrass them with her portrayal of the iconic Disney villain.

Rob Marshall is set to direct the live-action remake, with Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda working on the score with original The Little Mermaid composer, Alan Menken.

Halle Bailey has been confirmed to play mermaid Ariel, Harry Styles is reportedly in early negotiations to star as Prince Eric, and Javier Bardem is in talks to take on the role of King Triton.