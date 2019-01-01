Abigail Breslin joins Matt Damon in Stillwater

Abigail Breslin is "so excited" to play Matt Damon's daughter in the upcoming drama Stillwater.

In Tom McCarthy's drama, The Bourne Identity actor will play Bill, an oil rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille in France to visit his estranged daughter who is in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit.

The Little Miss Sunshine actress has been cast as the imprisoned daughter, and Breslin shared her excitement on social media when the casting news was announced by Variety on Monday.

"One of those so-excited-you-can-barely-breathe-ultra-grateful-dunno-how-I-got-So-lucky-moments. #STILLWATER," she wrote on Instagram besides a screenshot of the publication's report.

In the film, Damon's character must battle language barriers, cultural differences and a complicated legal system in a bid to exonerate his daughter.

McCarthy, who won an Oscar for writing 2015's Spotlight, which also won Best Film, approached the Ocean's Eleven star with the Stillwater script and Damon jumped at the opportunity, because they had been very interested in working together previously.

McCarthy co-wrote the script with Thomas Bidegain and Noe Debre, and will also serve as a producer alongside Liza Chasin, Jonathan King, Jeff Skoll, and Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda.

The project, which has been acquired by Participant Media, is reportedly due to begin filming in August.

Breslin, 23, will next be seen reprising her character of Little Rock in Zombieland: Double Tap, a sequel to the 2009 hit, alongside original co-stars Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, and Emma Stone. She has also completed filming the comedy Saturday at the Starlight.