Ansel Elgort confirms there is a script for Baby Driver 2

Ansel Elgort has confirmed Edgar Wright is working on a script for a Baby Driver sequel.

Written and directed by the British filmmaker, the 2017 action film followed Elgort as a young getaway driver who is coerced into working for a crime boss and finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail.

The movie also had appearances from Lily James, Jon Hamm, Eiza Gonzalez, Jamie Foxx, and Kevin Spacey, and while Wright has yet to officially confirm a follow-up, Elgort divulged in a new interview that he has read the script already.

"He has shared it with me... Yes, I think it's going to happen. I think there will be a Baby Driver 2," the 25-year-old told MTV News. "It has a different title, actually. You're gonna have to have to ask Edgar that, though."

Baby Driver was well received by audiences and critics, leading it to earn $226 million (£186 million) at the box office worldwide, making it director Wright's highest-earning movie at the box office.

And while the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World filmmaker has never directed a traditional sequel before, he previously noted that he was open to making one for Baby Driver.

"It is one of the ones that I might do a sequel to because I think there is somewhere more to go with it in terms of the characters, especially (Elgort's getaway driver character) Baby," he shared in an interview with Empire magazine's film podcast. "I sort of have an idea that if you did another one you would subvert his involvement in the crime in a different way so he's not kind of the apprentice anymore."

Wright is currently in the post-production phases of animated project Shadows and is also filming Last Night in Soho with Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith.