NEWS Bruce Lee's daughter slams 'uncomfortable' portrayal of her father in Quentin Tarantino movie Newsdesk Share with :







Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon has criticised the portrayal of her father in Quentin Tarantino's film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.



Actor and martial arts expert Lee, who died in 1973 aged 32, rose to fame in the early '70s after the success of his Hong Kong-produced martial arts films, which included The Big Boss and Fists of Fury, after struggling with stereotypical roles in Hollywood.



Shannon has accused the director, who cast actor Mike Moh to play her father, of representing him "as an arrogant a*shole" in his film, which is set in '60s Hollywood.



"(Bruce Lee) comes across as an arrogant a*shole who was full of hot air, and not someone who had to fight triple as hard as any of those people did to accomplish what was naturally given to so many others," she told the movie website The Wrap. "It was really uncomfortable to sit in the theatre and listen to people laugh at my father."



In the film, Moh's Lee challenges stunt performer Cliff Booth, played by Brad Pitt, to a fight, in an encounter in which Booth gets the better of him, slamming him into a car door. According to Lee, her father would never challenge someone who was not versed in martial arts to a fight.



"I understand that the two (lead) characters are antiheroes, and this is sort of like a rage fantasy of what would happen ... and they're portraying a period that clearly had a lot of racism and exclusion," she said. "I understand they want to make the Brad Pitt character this super-bada*s who could beat up Bruce Lee. But they didn't need to treat him in the way that white Hollywood did when he was alive."



Lee, who is president of the Bruce Lee Foundation and CEO of Bruce Lee Entertainment, added: "What I'm interested in is raising the consciousness of who Bruce Lee was as a human being and how he lived his life. All of that was flushed down the toilet in this portrayal, and made my father into this arrogant punching bag."