George Takei open to role in Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek film

George Takei would love to reprise his role as Sulu in Quentin Tarantino's mooted Star Trek movie - if the script meets his standards.

Takei's castmate William Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk in the original 1960s Star Trek series, has already indicated he'd love to return for a cameo, and Takei has now said he'd like to work with Tarantino too.

"It depends on the script," the 82-year-old told a reporter from The Blast, but added that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director is "a great filmmaker".

Warming to the idea, he expressed an interest in joining the cast - but only if he fits in with the 56-year-old's vision for the project.

"Well, it all depends," he explained. "He is a very individualistic filmmaker, so he will decide how he envisions it, who he is gonna cast."

Plans for an R-rated Tarantino-directed Star Trek were first revealed last year, although the director is not officially on board and a script has not been finalised.

That has not stopped Shatner issuing a plea to the director to bring him back as the original Captain Kirk.

"Quentin Tarantino said something in the paper that somebody said to me, that he loved me," he told Reuters. "And Quentin, I love you. If you're going to do Star Trek 50 years later, a few pounds heavier, come on. Not a problem!"

Although a new Star Trek movie would likely feature younger actors, like the reboot trilogy J.J. Abrams launched in 2009 with Chris Pine playing Kirk, there is a precedent for bringing back members of the original cast for cameos - the late Leonard Nimoy appeared as Spock in Abrams' Star Trek and the follow-up Star Trek Into Darkness.