Zoey 101 cast reunites admit rebook talk

Zoey 101 fans have been given further hope of a reboot after the cast and creator gathered for a recent reunion.

The former stars of the Nickelodeon show, minus stars Jamie Lynn Spears and Austin Butler, sat down for dinner in Los Angeles with writer Dan Schneider, as well as actors Chris Massey, Sean Flynn, Victoria Justice, Matt Underwood, Abby Wilde, Paul Butcher, Jack Salvatore and Erin Sanders, and the meet up was documented on Instagram, with Schneider sharing a shot of the group.

"Some Zoey 101 buzz got me talking with my good friend Sean Flynn… and within about 72 hours, this happened! I’m not sure how I feel about my new glasses, but that was one of the most fun nights ever," he captioned the photo. "A wonderful cast of kids then, and even better all grown up! Much love/respect for all of you! Jamie Lynn is busy shooting her new show in Atlanta. We missed you, congrats!"

Original star Spears couldn't make the get together but she shared a video the group sent her on Instagram. The reunion comes days after reports surfaced about a revival focused on Jamie Lynn's character as a young mum.

The younger sister of pop star Britney Spears responded to the news by taking to Instagram earlier this month (Jul19) to express her interest.

Also missing from the evening was Austin Butler, who is currently preparing to take on the role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's Colonel Tom Parker biopic.