Michael Sheen digs deep to fund Homeless World Cup

Actor Michael Sheen has ensured this year's Homeless World Cup will go ahead as planned after making a substantial cash contribution to help stage the soccer event.

The Frost/Nixon star stepped up with much-needed funds after learning organisers were struggling.

"We got into a bit of a state so I essentially put everything I have into this," he told BBC Radio 5 Live. "You either commit to this stuff or you don't."

Sheen joked that his handout has forced him to take on extra acting roles.

"I've got to pay for this, so I'm going to have work a bit more now, because this has cost me more than I expected."

Event organiser Mel Young, who revealed it costs around $2.4 million (£2 million) to stage the event each year, called Sheen's commitment "phenomenal", adding, "It's brilliant what he's done."

Each year about 500 homeless people take part in the tournament, which was first staged in 2003, and Sheen admitted he would have felt terrible if he hadn't helped fund it.

"I have the opportunity to earn money... and I figured, 'If I'm not prepared to give it all away... what am I doing? I'm just a hypocrite'.

"I was not going to let 500 people not have this opportunity."