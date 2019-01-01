NEWS Maya Hawke's success has improved relationship with famous parents Newsdesk Share with :







Stranger Things star Maya Hawke's acting success has helped to improve her relationship with her famous parents, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke.



The rising star, who also appears in Quentin Tarantino's new movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, claims her new financial freedom and independence has been a big boost for her family.



"I have more money, so I don’t have to ask my parents for it anymore," she tells the Wall Street Journal. "That’s amazing. Let’s put it this way, I have a lot more independence and freedom.



"I really think that nothing improves your relationships more than independence. The less you need from anyone, the more you can really see them and get along and love each other... That freedom creates possibilities."



Despite being less reliant on her folks, the actress still leans on them when she needs professional advice: "I’m always running decisions by them," she shares. "They both have similar levels of success but really different experiences within the business."



The 21 year old reveals their candid advice has been invaluable as her career takes off.



"I think that’s the biggest advantage (I have), that I have information about the pitfalls and the good things," she adds. "Hopefully it’ll keep me from making some mistakes that young actors can make."