Coroner confirms Cameron Boyce died from epilepsy

Cameron Boyce died from epilepsy, the coroner ruled on Tuesday.



The 20-year-old passed away on 6 July. An autopsy was completed in the days after his tragic death, but additional testing was ordered.



The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner released a statement on Tuesday confirming Boyce's cause of death, which read: "On July 8, an autopsy was performed, and the cause and manner of death were deferred. After additional testing, the cause of death was determined to be sudden unexpected death in epilepsy.



"(His) manner of death was certified as natural,” the coroner concluded.



The Jessie star's family have been doing their best to honour the late actor, and recently announced the launch of The Cameron Boyce Foundation - a charitable organisation set up in his memory to "provide young people with artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world."