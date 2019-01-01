Melissa Joan Hart urges fans to take advantage of mammograms after scare

Melissa Joan Hart has tearfully urged her fans to always "get their mammogram", after revealing she'd been called back for more tests following a routine breast examination.

The former Sabrina, the Teenage Witch star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share a video which showed her in her most "vulnerable" state.

In the clip, the 43-year-old screen star struggled to hold back her tears as she explained: "I’m just really emotional right now because I had a mammogram last week and they called me back for another round of tests, so it’s a little nerve-wracking, but everything’s good, everything’s all clear. So I’m glad I did what I had to do, listened to the doctors – so far, so good."

Melissa, who also expressed her fear about leaving two of her children at home while she, husband Mark and son Mason go on an "African mission trip", captioned the video: "Just wanted to share my little journey of emotion this afternoon!! All is good but just feeling vulnerable today especially. Reminder to all women over 35- get your mammogram!!"

Melissa is also shares sons Braydon, 11, and Tucker, six, with Mark, who she married in 2003.