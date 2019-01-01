Elizabeth Olsen engaged - report

Elizabeth Olsen is reportedly engaged to boyfriend Robbie Arnett.

The 30-year-old actress is set to wed Arnett, the frontman of band Milo Greene, after three years of dating - according to People magazine.

Elizabeth and Robbie were first romantically linked in March 2017, when they were photographed walking arm-in-arm in New York, and later made their debut as a couple at a pre-Emmys party in September that year.

It's not Elizabeth's first engagement - the Avengers: Endgame star was previously set to wed Narcos star Boyd Holbrook, but they broke off their engagement in 2014 after a three-year relationship.

Neither Elizabeth nor Robbie have commented on the engagement report as yet.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth's older sister Ashley Olsen has also sparked engagement rumours. She was spotted sporting a dark band on her ring finger while out and about with boyfriend Louis Eisner, 30, in Los Angeles on Monday.

The pair, who have reportedly been dating for the past two years after meeting through mutual high school friends, looked happy as they enjoyed their evening out and caught a showing of Quentin Tarantino's new movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.