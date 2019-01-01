Jordyn Woods: 'I'd hate to be the reason for anyone's pain'

Jordyn Woods "hates" the thought that she was responsible for Khloe Kardashian's pain after kissing her then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Khloe, who shares daughter True with the basketball player, split from the sportsman after it emerged that he'd enjoyed an embrace with Jordyn - a family friend - at a house party.

Jordyn later appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook series Red Table Talk to discuss the scandal, and opened up about the controversy once again during an interview with Cosmopolitan UK magazine.

Reflecting on how she handled the scandal, Jordyn told the publication: "I don’t believe in clapping back, or reacting out of emotion. I could have handled this a million different ways, but I just went with what felt the most natural to me.

"Would I ever have wanted this to happen? Never. But s**t happens. And in the end, I never want to see anyone hurt; I would hate to be the reason for anyone’s pain. We all have to go to sleep with ourselves at night."

The cheating led to Jordyn falling out with her best friend Kylie Jenner, Khloe's half-sister, and moving out of the make-up mogul's house. But the curvy model remains hopeful that she and Kylie can mend things in the future.

"I love her," she smiled of Kylie. "That’s my homie. I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier."