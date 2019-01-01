Kelly McGillis blames age and weight for Top Gun sequel snub

Actress Kelly McGillis is certain her age and appearance cost her a comeback role in Top Gun: Maverick.

In the original 1986 movie, the 62-year-old played Charlotte 'Charlie' Blackwood, an astrophysicist and Naval flying instructor who became romantically involved with Tom Cruise's character, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell.

Despite original castmembers Cruise and Val Kilmer returning, McGillis will not be part of the upcoming sequel, with fellow actress Jennifer Connelly scooping the leading lady role instead.

However, McGillis is unbothered by being left out, revealing to Entertainment Tonight that the Top Gun snub was because she doesn't look like she did when she was a Hollywood pin-up in the 1980s.

"I'm old and I'm fat and I look age-appropriate for what my age is, and that is not what that whole scene is about," she candidly told the outlet. "I'd much rather feel absolutely secure in my skin and who and what I am at my age, as opposed to placing a value on all that other stuff."

While her onscreen love interest Cruise went on to have a hugely successful Hollywood career, McGillis moved away from Los Angeles to focus on her sobriety and raising her daughters in Asheville, North Carolina.

"It was very challenging for me to have any kind of sense of self or self-identity or real self-worth other than what I did for a living," she shared. "And it just - it didn't become a priority; what became the priority initially was raising my girls and being the best sober parent I could be."

Despite not being included in the production, McGillis plans to see the film when it comes out, although it isn't her top priority.

"I'm not racing to the theatre to see it," she added. "It's just not on my little list of things that I would like to get done."

Top Gun: Maverick is set to be released in July 2020.