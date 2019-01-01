Robert De Niro to reunite with Martin Scorsese once again on Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert De Niro is set to team up with frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese on Killers of the Flower Moon.

The duo, who have worked together on acclaimed films such as Taxi Driver and Raging Bull, are preparing to debut their next collaboration, The Irishman, in September.

However, it appears De Niro and Scorsese are already planning to work together again on an adaptation of David Grann's 2017 non-fiction novel, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.

The film will be set in 1920s Oklahoma and centre on members of the Osage Nation Native American tribe, who became the richest people, per capita, in the world when oil was found under their land. They were subsequently murdered one-by-one and a conspiracy was later unearthed.

Editors at Deadline report that De Niro is in early negotiations to join the film, but the offer is imminent. However, Scorsese told Geoffrey Standing Bear, principal chief of the Osage Nation, during a meeting last week that De Niro would be playing the murderer Bill Hale, according to reporters at Osage News.

If he officially signs on, the 75-year-old will join Scorsese's other most frequent collaborator, Leonardo DiCaprio, who boarded the project last year. De Niro and DiCaprio previously worked together on 1993's This Boy's Life and 1996's Marvin's Room.

Scorsese will also produce the film, which has been written by Eric Roth, alongside DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions, among others.

According to the local news report, Scorsese will be working closely with members of the Osage Nation for guidance on culture and language.

Pre-production has begun on the project and will step up in November, with filming set to start in the spring. The team is currently in talks with the Osage County film office to discuss shooting in the area.