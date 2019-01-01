Emma Thompson changed career due to misogyny

Emma Thompson abandoned her plans to become a comedian after her variety show was trashed by "misogynistic critics".

The Nanny McPhee star, who is the only person to win an Oscar for acting and screenwriting, was a member of the famous Footlights comedy troupe during her time at Cambridge University in the early 1980s, alongside Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie.

Following the success of Fry and Laurie's own sketch show, Thompson bagged her own BBC comedy show, Thompson, but it was viciously savaged by critics - and she made the decision to stick to serious acting instead.

"Thompson was ripped apart by critics," she told Stuff.co.nz. "They said it was 'man-hating'. You can't imagine how terrible they were, so destructive and deeply, inutterably misogynistic. I absolutely know that now, but I didn't then. At the time, I couldn't get out of bed. I thought, 'All right, maybe I shouldn't be doing this'. So I got into serious acting. I'm quite good at serious acting."

The following year she was cast in her first film role in The Tall Guy, and in 1993 she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Howards End in 1993, success Thompson believes was vital to giving her independence.

"I think my response was a sensible one," she adds. "I had to support myself. I had to earn money. I really mean that, especially as a woman. You must be able to earn your own living. You cannot be dependent upon someone else's wage. Money is so important to young women."

The 60-year-old added that her sexist trashing as a comedian has made her much thicker skinned, and pushed her to work in an area of the entertainment industry that offered more opportunities to women.

"I guess I just don't care," she explained. "I've been trashed in the press, my career was absolutely changed by the response of those misogynistic critics. But I just don't care. It's not to say that it wasn't painful, but I knew I couldn't work properly in a false environment because nothing would be any good at all. It's exhausting."