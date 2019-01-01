Seal 'didn't know' ex-wife Heidi Klum had remarried

Seal has claimed he "didn't know" his ex-wife Heidi Klum was recently remarried.

The supermodel tied the knot with Tokio Hotel rocker Tom Kaulitz in a secret ceremony in Beverly Hills, California on 22 February - the day of their one-year anniversary as a couple. The pair didn't announce their nuptials until reports emerged earlier this month, speculating they had wed - and it seems the star's musician ex was one of the last to know.

According to footage obtained by Britain's Daily Mail newspaper, when asked at LAX Airport in Los Angeles on Tuesday if he had well-wishes for the newlyweds, he responded: "That's news to me!"

"Let's talk about something more interesting," the Kiss from a Rose singer said, adding he preferred to chat about sports or photography instead.

"I don't know, I don't really have any comment to pass on that," Seal continued, when asked about the former America's Got Talent judge's new relationship. "I just don't have a lot of interest in that subject in general: What am I gonna say, what do you actually want me to say? I'm as confused as you are."

Heidi and Seal were married from 2005 to 2014 and share three children together. The German beauty was previously married to stylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002, and also has a daughter from a relationship with Formula One boss Flavio Briatore.