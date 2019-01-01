Selma Blair details insomnia struggles in emotional Instagram post

Selma Blair has shared an emotional update with fans about the side effects she's experiencing from treatment for multiple sclerosis.

The Hellboy star was diagnosed with the disease of the central nervous system last year.

After the 47-year-old was discharged from a health facility following intensive treatment last week, she took to Instagram on Wednesday to update fans about her recovery process.

Posting a snap of her bruised legs, she wrote: "Insomnia. I am like a waking baby. Afraid and want to cry. I want my mom. I do. I will take a bath. And cry. The beginning is hard. I have to Remember. #hsct #baby."

The post comes shortly after the Legally Blonde star debuted her shaved head following a bout of chemotherapy, and shared: "This has been a process. And will continue to be one.

"I am immunocompromised for next three months at least. So no kisses please. I wanted to make sure all complications here were my private space. And we got through brilliantly," she added. "I thank you all for your love and support... I see things so much more clearly now. And I am excited to share this journey when I am ready. For now, I have recovery."