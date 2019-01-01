Paul McCartney struggles to remember his old The Beatles hits

Paul McCartney has to be reminded how to play his old hits with The Beatles - because there are "an awful lot" to remember.

Speaking to Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper, the 77-year-old reflected on his extensive back catalogue, which spans the singer-songwriter's six-decade career.

And sharing how he deals with memorising the tracks for his live shows, the Let It Be hitmaker confessed he relies on his bandmembers to help jog his memory.

"I have to re-learn everything. I've written an awful lot, you can't retain them all," he shared. "We go in rehearsal and I'm (like), 'Oh yeah, that's how it goes.'"

When asked if he believes the songs are 'pretty good', the Hey Jude hitmaker responded: "I do, I really do. Some of the old songs you say: 'Oh, that's clever, I wouldn't have done that.'

"It's exciting to think that still works. We were a little rock and roll group from Liverpool, it just kept going."

Paul recently invited former bandmate Ringo Starr onstage to wrap up his Freshen Up world tour at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Along with the late John Lennon and George Harrison, the Fab Four were one of the most influential bands of the 1960s and led the 'British Invasion' of the U.S. pop market.