Former maid sues actress Katy Mixon and husband for alleged sexual harassment

Actress Katy Mixon's former maid is suing the Hell or High Water star and her husband, Breaux Greer, for sexual harassment.

Laree Hammer claims she was subjected to Greer's sexual innuendo and coarse comments throughout the summer of 2018, when she worked for the couple.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, the plaintiff claims Greer asked her how long she had been in a relationship and when she said, "22 years", her boss responded, "So you've had no other d**k for 22 years?"

Hammer also claims Greer asked her, "Don't you ever look at another man and think, 'I want that dick?'"

She also alleges Mixon told her that the couple's daughter was conceived during a sex session in the swimming pool.

Hammer claims she "objected to the sexual explicit commentary and banter regularly engaged in by and between Greer and Mixon."

The couple sued the plaintiff for fraudulent misrepresentation, negligent misrepresentation and breach of contract earlier this month (Jul19), and Hammer now maintains that lawsuit came after her lawyer sent the couple a pre-litigation demand letter asserting her claims.

She is seeking $500,000 (£411,300) in compensatory damages and $150,000 (£123,400) in unpaid wages, as well as labour law penalties.

Mixon's representative tells The Blast, "We have already filed our own lawsuit against Ms. Hammer for fraud, misrepresentation, and breach of contract in which we allege that Ms. Hammer’s harassment allegations are false and were made for the purpose of extorting us. We now intend to let the court process play out and will not further comment on the pending lawsuits."