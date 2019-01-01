Mario Lopez apologises for 'ignorant' transgender comments

Mario Lopez has issued an apology for his statements about the parents of transgender kids.

The television host came under fire after appearing on American conservative commentator Candace Owens' YouTube show last month (Jun19) and commenting on the dangers of addressing gender issues with young children who don't identify as their biological sex.

"My God if you're three-years-old and you're saying you're feeling a certain way you think you're a boy or a girl whatever the case may be... I just think it's dangerous as a parent to make that determination then, ok well then you're gonna be a boy or a girl," he said. "It's sort of alarming and my gosh, I just think about the repercussions later on. I think parents need to allow their kids to be kids, but at the same time, you got to be the adult in the situation."

After receiving major backlash for his comments, including criticism from LGBTQ rights organisation GLAAD, gay Queer Eye reality star Karamo Brown, and former American football player Wade Davis II, Mario has now had a change of heart.

“The comments I made were ignorant and insensitive, and I now have a deeper understanding of how hurtful they were,” Lopez said in a statement to Variety. “I have been and always will be an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community, and I am going to use this opportunity to better educate myself. Moving forward I will be more informed and thoughtful.”

The star, who is most known for his former acting role as A.C. Slater on TV show Saved by the Bell, is a father to three children with his wife Courtney Mazza.