Idris Elba: 'I was knackered by the end of filming Hobbs & Shaw'

Idris Elba was worn out after spending long days on the set of Hobbs & Shaw with his action co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

In the action movie, the British actor plays rogue MI6 operative Brixton Lore, a wanted terrorist equipped with highly advanced technology that grants him superhuman abilities.

In an interview with U.K. morning show Lorraine on Wednesday, the 46-year-old admitted filming the action-packed role took its toll.

"It was good working with the two lads. Jason and Dwayne are probably the biggest action stars in the world... the two of them were really open to the idea of Idris coming in to kick them down a bit...I relished it," he said. "It was tiring, it was long hours, I was knackered by the end of it."

The Thor actor also discussed contributing a song to the movie's soundtrack.

"I managed to write this song, I called up the legendary rap group Cyprus Hill... the director loved it and put in the big chase sequence," he smiled. "I love making music. I've made music in my bedroom since I was four, pretty much and now I've managed to fuse the two together a little bit."

Idris, who also moonlights as a DJ, famously spun the tunes at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding reception last year, an event he felt "privileged" to be a part of.

"They had an amazing time, I was part of that, and everyone there had a great time. You can't ask for more as a DJ to be asked to do something like that," he shared.

And the superstar, who also has a residency at Hi Ibiza in Spain over the summer alongside superstar DJ David Guetta, added that he finds getting behind the decks very "grounding".

"When you are DJ-ing in front of 2000 people they don't care if you are a movie star, they just like to have a good time," he stated.