Gemma Chan: 'It's nobody's business when a woman plans to have children'

Gemma Chan agrees women shouldn't be asked when they're planning to have children.

The Crazy Rich Asians actress is the star of British TV network Channel 4's upcoming drama I Am Hannah, which deals with the issue of being childless in your 30s.

In the show, the 36-year-old plays a woman facing increased questioning about whether or not she plans to start a family, and the actress agreed it mirrors her and her friend's experiences in real life.

"I think it's interesting that women do get asked a lot about what their plans are - are they going to have kids, do they plan to get pregnant - perhaps more so than men get asked," she told BBC News. "And to a certain extent I do think that that is someone else's business and we shouldn't be necessarily asking them that.

"A lot of the stuff that comes up in this (drama) comes up in discussions that I've had with my girlfriends, my mum, my sister," she continued. "I definitely have friends who've felt under similar pressures to what Hannah's going through. I wouldn't say my experience is completely her experience at all, there are a lot of differences, but it's definitely drawn from life."

While Chan admitted she isn't certain I Am Hannah will change people's behaviour, she hopes it will prompt some to reflect on whether they should reconsider their questioning.

I Am Hannah is one of a trilogy of stand-alone female-led TV films being broadcast by the network. Other that have previously been broadcast include I Am Nicola, starring Line of Duty's Vicky McClure, and I Am Kirsty, with The Walking Dead star Samantha Morton.

I Am Hannah airs on Channel 4 on Tuesday (6Aug19).