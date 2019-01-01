Tristan Thompson sets the record straight about Khloe Kardashian rumours

Tristan Thompson took to Twitter on Wednesday to set the record straight about rumours he was still in a relationship when he started his romance with Khloe Kardashian.

The basketball player's posts on the social media site appear to have been prompted by a report that he was enjoying a vacation with Jordan Craig - his ex and mother of his two-year-old son, Prince.

"I have spent the last few months training for my upcoming nba season and making sure that I am in the best shape possible. I have not been on vacations at all this summer and the current rumors spreading are 100 per cent false," he began.

Then addressing Jordan's claims from last month, when she alleged that Tristan cheated on her with Khloe while she was pregnant with Prince, the sportsman continued: "Also, when I met Khloe I was SINGLE. The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary. She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrong doings. Both Khloe and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my kids."

Tristan shares daughter True, 15 months, with Khloe.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had previously hit back at Jordan's claims, made in court papers as part of a custody battle with Tristan over Prince, in a post on her Instagram Stories.

"Im disappointed that I even feel the need to post this but… I need to say my truth. Take it as you will (sic)," Khloe wrote. "I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship."

Insisting that "his best friends, business associates and even his mother" told her that Tristan and Jordan had split before he met Khloe, she continued: "This is my truth! The truth is that I believed and trusted. If for any reason this is NOT in fact the truth, I am so completely and utterly sorry that TRISTAN and his inner circle would lie on something like this! I pray my truth is in-fact that."