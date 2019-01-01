Angelina Jolie's children excited to see her play 'strong' superhero in The Eternals

Angelina Jolie's children are thrilled that she's going to be playing a "strong" superhero in Marvel's The Eternals.

The actress and activist was unveiled as part of the cast of the superhero film during San Diego Comic-Con earlier this month, alongside Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, and Kumail Nanjiani.

And the Oscar-winning star said her six children - Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne - are excited to see their mum kicking butt in the highly-anticipated blockbuster.

"What's really moving to me is that they want to see me strong, and so it's less to see me in a film, but they're just happy I will be strong and having fun," Jolie told People.

Since landing the fierce role of Thena in the comic book adaptation, the 44-year-old has training with "everything from swords to ballet", and she promised Marvel fans that she wouldn't let them down.

"She's a warrior. I'm going to have to work very hard to give the Marvel Cinematic Universe the Thena they deserve," Jolie added.

The Maleficent star is also looking forward to teaming up with the film's director, Chloe Zhao, as she thinks the Chinese-American filmmaker will make a "special" Marvel movie.

"With all the love and respect for the others and what makes them work, we hope to add something new," Jolie gushed.

Hayek previously shared her excitement at being cast in The Eternals, and revealed her character Ajak had been changed from male to female.

"I'm so excited to join the Marvel family as Ajak, the mother of all Eternals. It used to be the father of all Eternals, but girls... this is OUR time!!!!" she shared on Instagram.

The Eternals will be released in November 2020.