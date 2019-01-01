Hilaria Baldwin 'bugged' by pregnancy questions after suffering miscarriage

Hilaria Baldwin got upset when a publication called her publicist to see if she was pregnant just months after suffering a miscarriage.

The 35-year-old lost what would have been her fifth child with husband Alec in April, and was incredibly open with her social media followers throughout the traumatic process. She's never made a secret of her desire to further extend her family, but said in a post on Instagram on Wednesday that the constant questions about whether or not she's pregnant are taking their toll on her.

"My publicist got a call from a publication saying they heard a rumour that I’m pregnant and want confirmation," Hilaria wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her cartwheeling on the beach with her kids. "My immediate response is 'no' because I’m not - and that is simple. But given what happened this spring, I have to say that this call really bugged me."

Admitting she "always gets upset when a publication calls" because it "feels invasive", Hilaria added: "Given the subject and that I had a miscarriage this spring, and was so open about it, this one feels extra upsetting. When, and if, I’m pregnant again, I will probably share it right away. I’ve suffered publicly and was glad I was so open."

The yoga pro concluded by telling fans she "stands by" her decision to open up, because it has prompted "so many healing conversations" and gone towards "destigmatising the struggles some of us experience with childbearing".

"I’m asking that you await me telling the news...when and if it happens," she explained. "Please do not search and try to tell the news for me. It will be MY news...just as any woman has the right to share herself what is happening with her body and her baby."