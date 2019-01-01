Salma Hayek 'honoured' to star on Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's British Vogue cover

Salma Hayek is "honoured" to appear on Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's cover for the September issue of British Vogue.

Hayek is one of 15 women the Duchess selected to star on the cover of the upcoming "Forces of Change" issue. According to the actress, she was one of the only people to be informed of the British royal's involvement in the issue before the shoot.

"I was in the car and (British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful) said, 'Listen, I’m going to put somebody on the phone. Are you in the car with people?' I said 'Yes.' He told me, 'You cannot say the name of the person I’m calling'," Hayek told CNN. "I thought it was a joke... It took a while for the other person to get on the phone. Then she got on the phone and introduced herself.

"She explained her passion for women and what’s happening currently. And then she said she’s doing this with British Vogue. (She said) 'I'm (doing the cover), I'm not going to be on the cover, I’m putting my favourite women on the cover. And you're definitely one of them. You are one of the first ones'."

The star added she "couldn't talk about" the project, and didn't even tell her husband, French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault.

"I felt very honoured when we did this photo shoot," she continued, adding, "No one else knew what it was for. All the girls were getting their picture taken for the cover and they didn’t know that Meghan was how they got there."