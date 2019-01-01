Olivia Wilde set to direct and produce thriller Don't Worry, Darling

Olivia Wilde is set to direct and produce upcoming thriller Don't Worry, Darling.

The actress-turned-filmmaker made her directorial debut with teen coming-of-age comedy Booksmart earlier this year, with the film featuring Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein.

Now, Wilde has signed on to helm Don't Worry, Darling, which will centre on an unhappy 1950s housewife and is to be "a psychological thriller for the Time's Up era", according to editors at Variety.

While the project remains in the early stages of development, the 35-year-old will be teaming with Booksmart writer/producer Katie Silberman as well as It producer Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment. Silberman has rewritten the script, which is based on an original screenplay by sibling writers Shane and Carey Van Dyke.

A potential release date or casting details have not yet been announced, and while a studio is yet to be confirmed, editors at Deadline have reported that 18 production companies have made bids for Don't Worry, Darling, including big-name firms such as Legendary and MGM, as well as streaming services like Netflix.

Meanwhile, Wilde has also been attached to direct and produce an untitled holiday comedy movie for Universal Pictures. In addition to juggling her directing duties, she is currently filming Clint Eastwood's new drama The Ballad of Richard Jewell, which stars Jon Hamm, Sam Rockwell, and Kathy Bates, and last appeared onscreen in 2018's Life Itself and A Vigilante.

Silberman is known for her work as a writer on 2010 short Party Favors, 2018's Set It Up, as well as Isn't It Romantic, the fantasy romcom starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine, and Priyanka Chopra. She is now in the pre-production phases of Most Dangerous Game, which is set to re-team Set It Up's Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell.