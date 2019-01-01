Alec Baldwin signs up to promote favourite word game

Alec Baldwin has signed up to promote the online game Words with Friends, eight years after he was barred from a plane due to his love of the Scrabble-based activity.

The game was launched in 2009 and grew to become one of the most popular online mobile games, as users can play with anyone in the world.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Alec has agreed a deal with Words with Friends creator, Zynga, to promote it in marketing and social materials from the autumn.

"I have been playing Words With Friends for nearly a decade, on soundstages, in greenrooms, and on airplanes," the 30 Rock actor said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "It's great to play a game that engages your intellect and your social side simultaneously-that's why I spelled 'Y-E-S' when Zynga asked me to get involved."

Zynga's President of Publishing, Bernard Kim, added, "Alec Baldwin and Words With Friends are forever linked in popular culture, and his authentic love for the game resonates with the game's community."

The 61-year-old's love of the game got him in trouble back in 2011, as he claimed an American Airlines flight attendant stopped him boarding a plane as he was engrossed in the game.

"Flight attendant on American reamed me out 4 playing WORDS W FRIENDS while we sat at the gate, not moving. #nowonderamericaairisbankrupt," he tweeted at the time.

He continued to lash out at American Airlines after the incident by joking, "Now, as I was kicked off this flight, the word I was playing was UNITED," referencing American's biggest rival.