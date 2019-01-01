Pregnant Anne Hathaway introducing zero-waste policy ahead of second child

Anne Hathaway's second pregnancy has inspired her to cut all excess waste from her life.

The Ocean's 8 actress announced she and her husband Adam Shulman are expecting in July (19), and becoming a mum again has given her a new perspective on waste management.

"I grew up in the ’80s and filling your house with new stuff was a big thing," she explains in a new InStyle interview with environmentalist and conservation expert Lauren Singer, "but now, as a mom, it’s important to me that products I buy don’t end up as something my son trips over in the future and says, 'What the eff is that? Why is that here?'"

Anne, who welcomed her first child - son Jonathan in 2016, is even starting to make zero waste demands in her Hollywood film contracts, as her concerns about climate change grow.

"I want to talk about how we can rebound the motion picture industry, because it’s one of the worst polluters on the planet," she notes. "While working on (comedy) The Hustle, I noticed disposable coffee cups, plastic water bottles, idling trucks, and food waste. When I finished the film, my family and I went zero waste. I’m actually putting together an environmental rider too."

Anne adds, "I think while we're trying to put pressure on industries to do a better job of not putting toxic products that are terrible for the environment out there in the first place, the best thing we can do is take responsibility where we can.

"I see these opportunities where I'm just like, 'OK, you get everyone a zero-waste kit at the beginning of a film and we hire environmental PA's (production assistants) or something to maintain the kits and use reusable coffee cups for all of us...'

"I say if you can remember your keys and phone in the morning, you can remember a reusable coffee cup and water bottle."