Kevin Costner denies hiding millions in secret Swiss bank account

Kevin Costner is fighting allegations he has been hiding money in a secret bank account.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, writer Bradley Birkenfeld claims he has been threatened with legal action by the Dances With Wolves star over claims he plans to make in a new book.

Birkenfeld, who has helped recover billions of taxpayer dollars, alleges Costner was not happy with reports of a secret bank account worth millions of dollars - and now the actor is out to clear his name.

Calling Birkenfeld a "convicted felon", who admitted to "conspiring to defraud the U.S. government out of taxes on hundreds of millions of dollars" and "smuggling diamonds into the country in a toothpaste tube", Costner's lawyer states: "In an apparent gambit to raise his own profile and continue to seek his fifteen minutes of fame, Birkenfeld has repeatedly spread outrageous malicious lies claiming that Defendant Kevin M. Costner supposedly hid millions of dollars in a secret UBS Swiss bank account to evade US taxes.

"Birkenfeld has done so despite the fact that Mr. Costner never had any UBS Swiss account or any offshore accounts whatsoever."

The lawyer is asking a judge to dismiss any case Birkenfeld has made against his client.