Eliza Dushku becomes a first-time mother

Eliza Dushku has welcomed her first child, a son named Philip Bourne.



The actress shared a snap of her husband Peter Palandjian holding up the tot in a pose inspired by The Lion King, writing alongside the Instagram picture on Thursday: "Our BABY = #Bourne Can you feel the love, Philip 'Bourne'!?. So (praying hands emoji) for all this love."



The Buffy The Vampire Slayer star gave no further details of the baby's arrival date or birth weight.



Philip is the first child for Eliza, but the fifth for Peter, the CEO of the Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation, who has four children from a previous marriage.



Eliza announced her pregnancy back in February, debuting her tiny baby bump on the red carpet at a screening for her new documentary, Mapplethorpe.



The 38-year-old told Us Weekly at the time, "We're just very excited. We just got married in August. It's a special year for us."



The arrival of baby Philip welcomes a happy new chapter in Eliza's life.



She had a rough start to 2018 before getting married to 55-year-old Peter, after revealing she was molested as a child on the set of True Lies in a candid Facebook post.



She also reportedly landed a huge $9.5 million (£7.4 million) windfall from network bosses at CBS after making sexual harassment allegations against her Bull co-star Michael Weatherly.