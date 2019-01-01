Jared Leto eyeing serial killer role opposite Denzel Washington in The Little Things

Jared Leto is reportedly in early talks to join Denzel Washington and Rami Malek in The Little Things.

Variety sources claim the Dallas Buyers Club actor is close to sealing a deal to play a serial killer in the upcoming film, which will star Washington and Malek as cops.

John Lee Hancock, who directed The Blind Side and Saving Mr. Banks, has been hired to write and direct the project, which begins filming later this year.

The Little Things follows Washington's troubled and burned-out deputy sheriff Deke, who teams with top detective Baxter, played by Malek, as they attempt to catch a serial killer.

Leto has strong ties with Warner Bros., the studio behind the new project – the Oscar-winning actor appeared in Blade Runner 2049 in 2017, and as the Joker in Suicide Squad.

The 47-year-old recently wrapped production on Morbius, based on the Marvel comic-book anti-hero character, set to be released in July next year.

Leto will play Dr. Morbius, a scientist who tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, only to gain vampire-like abilities in the process. Back in March, the 30 Seconds to Mars frontman shared a snap from the set shortly after filming got underway, and wrote: "1 week down, 11 to go."

Doctor Who star Matt Smith is also onboard for the movie, with Safe House director Daniel Espinosa helming the project.

Leto was also seen in Netflix's The Outsider, and recently produced the documentary A Day in the Life of America, which was filmed across America on Independence Day in 2017.