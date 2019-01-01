Olivia Wilde 'moved' as strangers help following son's restaurant meltdown

Olivia Wilde was left "moved" after two strangers came to her rescue when her five-year-old son Otis had a "defcon 1" meltdown at a restaurant recently.

The 35-year-old actress, who shares Otis and two-year-old Daisy with partner Jason Sudeikis, took to Twitter to express her gratitude after the pair stepped in to give her some help as she battled to look after both her children.

"Couple days ago my kid was having a level 10, defcon 1, couldn't-control-his-body meltdown at a restaurant. It happens. Poor guy was hungry as hell and overwhelmed. I was holding four bags and my 2 yr old. It was chaos," Olivia wrote.

"The place was packed and we were very much on display. I was in way over my head. I stayed calm but I was kind of crumbling inside. In the midst of the madness, 2 strangers, a young man and woman, approached and asked if they could help."

After "swallowing my pride" and accepting the help, the pair "walked with us, placed my stuff into my trunk, and even put my daughter in her car seat, while I tried to soothe my son. I thanked them and they said, 'hey no problem. We all have days like this.'"

Concluding her post, the Life Itself star vowed to pay it forward after the incident.

"I'm so moved by this simple act of kindness. Their generosity profoundly effected my (and my kids') reality that day. I can't wait to do this for someone else. Humans are good. We can't forget that," she finished.