Reese Witherspoon to star in and produce sci-fi movie Pyros

Reese Witherspoon is teaming up with director Simon Kinberg on new sci-fi movie Pyros.

According to editors at Deadline, the Big Little Lies actress is attached to star in and produce the new movie, which will be directed by X-Men: Dark Phoenix filmmaker Kinberg, and studios are currently bidding on the project.

The film will be written by author Thomas Pierce, who is adapting his short story Tardy Man, which was published in The New Yorker last year. The story follows a group of people who have fire-retardant suits fused to their spines and work for a corporation that recovers objects for wealthy people when their houses are burning. They are forbidden from deviating from their salvage mission, even to help another human, but the protagonist decides to break this rule.

Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter will produce through their Hello Sunshine banner alongside Genre Films' Audrey Chon.

The Oscar-nominated actress was recently seen onscreen reprising her role of Madeline in HBO limited series Big Little Lies, which she also produced. She has also completed filming Apple TV series, The Morning Show, alongside Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell, and will star in TV series Little Fires Everywhere, both of which she is producing.

Witherspoon has a number of film projects in the pipeline too, including a voice role in Sing 2, Legally Blonde 3, in which she will play Elle Woods once again after a 16-year break, and a live-action Tinker Bell movie.

Her production slate also includes Natalie Portman's space drama Lucy in the Sky, Penguin Bloom, with Naomi Watts and Andrew Lincoln, and a drama about singer Peggy Lee.

Longtime producer Kinberg made his feature directorial debut with Dark Phoenix earlier this year and is currently filming 355, a spy film starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o and Penelope Cruz, among others.