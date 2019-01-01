Paul Wesley: 'Nina Dobrev drove me insane on The Vampire Diaries set'

Paul Wesley has admitted Nina Dobrev was right when she said they "despised" each other on the set of The Vampire Diaries.

The actress hit headlines with her remark earlier this year, with many fans of the U.S. TV show left distraught by the revelation.

And while Paul, who starred as vampire Stefan Salvatore opposite Nina's Elena Gilbert, admitted the reporting of the story was "a little bit click-baity", he told Entertainment Tonight that his co-star's quote was "absolutely true".

"Nina is my really good friend now, we talk all the time and it's true," he said. "When we first started shooting The Vampire Diaries, we totally clashed. We didn't (get along). Creatively, it just wasn't in sync.

"The fans would never have known that. We’re basically driving each other insane and then after a few seasons, we developed this absolute mutual love. I actually think my best friendships always come from this evolution. And so now, I just adore her, she adores me and I talk to her more than most of the other cast members."

Paul added that Nina texted him when her initial remarks hit headlines to apologise, and explained: "I think the reason people were surprised was because it was the pillar of the love story, I suppose, in the first few seasons and people, they were like, 'What do you mean they didn't get along!?'"

The Vampire Diaries came to an end in 2017 after eight seasons.