Andie MacDowell's daughter was shocked when mum dated Dennis Quaid







Andie MacDowell’s actress daughter grew up thinking she brought her mother and Dennis Quaid together.



Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Margaret Qualley, whose father is former model Paul Qualley, was such a big fan of Quaid's film The Parent Trap as a kid, she thought her passion for the movie drove her mum into the star's arms.



"Being a child of divorce, I just really glued onto The Parent Trap," she told The Late Late Show host James Corden when he asked about her favourite films. "I like both versions (of the film), but I was particularly drawn to the Lindsay Lohan/Dennis Quaid version. And there’s a funny thing that happened around that.



"I would continuously be like, ‘Hey guys, I don’t know if you’ve seen The Parent Trap, but things turned out really well for them’. I just wanted to make sure I was heard there."



The 24 year old actress admitted she was stunned when her mother came home with Quaid and announced he was her new boyfriend.



"She started dating Dennis Quaid and I was sure it was all my fault and I had wished this into fruition and I took complete responsibility," Margaret stated. "I was shocked. I was like, 'You really missed the mark here'. I felt like I made this happen. I felt like I ruined my life, and my parents' life!"